Health Care

 

How Anti-Vaxxers are Injecting Themselves into the Texas Republican Primaries

by | Wed, Feb 28, 2018 at 0:07 CST
“If we don’t do something quickly, the blood of our children will be on our hands,” said Republican Representative Jason Villalba.
The Day Shift

Adult day cares in the Rio Grande Valley are a cultural phenomenon. What can they teach us about health and wellness in an aging world?
Mon, Jan 8, 2018 |

Bordering on an Outbreak

Brownsville's battle against the Zika virus is compounded by poverty, a fluid border and funding woes.
Mon, Dec 18, 2017 |

As a Doctor, I’m Sick of All The Health Care Freeloaders

I work in a clinic where the vast majority of my patients are on government-funded health care and have never worked a day in their lives.
Wed, Dec 13, 2017 |

‘Pressure, Dissuasion, Coercion’: Trump Officials Repeatedly Intervened to Stop Teen Refugees’ Abortions

Government emails show that federal officials intervened to prevent abortions, forced teenage girls to call their parents and sent them to religiously affiliated “crisis pregnancy centers.”
Fri, Dec 8, 2017 |

