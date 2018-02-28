Health Care
How Anti-Vaxxers are Injecting Themselves into the Texas Republican Primaries
At Border Patrol Checkpoints, an Impossible Choice Between Health Care and Deportation
Undocumented parents confined south of inland checkpoints must choose between risking deportation or forgoing treatment for their child.
Texas’ Medicaid Waiver is a Ploy to Pay Even Less for Women’s Health
Despite state officials’ claims to the contrary, a waiver request for Texas’ low-income women’s health program wouldn’t expand access, advocates say.
‘A Problem of Political Will’: Why is Texas’ Maternal Mortality Data so Far Behind?
Lawmakers point to the state task force as evidence they’re addressing the maternal death crisis, but its research is six years behind and falling further back.
The Day Shift
Adult day cares in the Rio Grande Valley are a cultural phenomenon. What can they teach us about health and wellness in an aging world?
Rural Hospitals Will Suffer From Fine Print in Medicaid Deal
The state and federal government have inked a new deal for supplemental Medicaid funds, but what does it mean for rural hospitals?
Since 2013, at least 18 rural hospitals have closed across Texas, leaving behind health-care deserts in places already struggling with diabetes, stroke and ment...Read More
‘Not Bad Enough’: The Families Left Behind by Texas’ Medical Marijuana Program
More than 345,000 Texans with epilepsy don’t qualify for the state’s limited new medical marijuana program.
Bordering on an Outbreak
Brownsville's battle against the Zika virus is compounded by poverty, a fluid border and funding woes.
As a Doctor, I’m Sick of All The Health Care Freeloaders
I work in a clinic where the vast majority of my patients are on government-funded health care and have never worked a day in their lives.
‘Pressure, Dissuasion, Coercion’: Trump Officials Repeatedly Intervened to Stop Teen Refugees’ Abortions
Government emails show that federal officials intervened to prevent abortions, forced teenage girls to call their parents and sent them to religiously affiliated “crisis pregnancy centers.”
