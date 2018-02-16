Economy
Austin Passes First Paid Sick Leave Policy in the South
Farmers and Ranchers Take a Hit from Harvey, but the Exact Toll is Unknown
The coastal counties devastated by Harvey are also home to an estimated 1.2 million cows, more than a quarter of the state’s total.
Fanning The Flames
The same conservation efforts that saved Texas from the Dust Bowl may have opened the door to a new man-made disaster.
Introducing the Texas Observer’s Rural Reporting Project
Texas has the biggest rural population in the nation, yet many journalists treat much of the state as flyover country.
The Rise and Fall of the ‘Freest Little City in Texas’
How a libertarian experiment in city government fell apart over taxes, debt and some very angry people.
Over the Wall
After a decade of living in the shadow of the border wall, people in the Rio Grande Valley are ready to move on. But Donald Trump has other plans.
In Trade War with Mexico, Texas Would Lose the Most
Two House Democrats Vote for Legislation that Would Eliminate Billions from Future State Budgets
Democrats have few ideas for how to replace the missing revenue, even as they complain about the tight budget.
Study: Texas Spent $4.4 Billion Luring Businesses That Were Coming to the State Anyway
About 85 percent of the projects that received tax breaks through the Chapter 313 program didn’t need the incentive, according to a new study.
Hundreds of Texas Workers Join National Day of Action for $15 Minimum Wage
More than 2.6 million Americans and 287,000 Texans are paid at or below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
