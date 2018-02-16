Economy

 

Austin Passes First Paid Sick Leave Policy in the South

by | Fri, Feb 16, 2018 at 10:38 CST
After five raucous hours, the Austin City Council passed a policy providing paid sick leave to at least 87,000 Austinites. Council members say they hope other Texas cities will soon follow.
