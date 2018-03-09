Film
‘Alt-Right: Age of Rage’ Is a Thoughtful Ode to Anti-Fascism
‘Lean on Pete’ Sheds Light on Youth Homelessness, but Not Its Main Character
Featured at SXSW this week, the film magnificently portrays the problems faced by homeless youth — but fails to develop its protagonist in a compelling way.
As attendees of this week’s SXSW festival rush from one sold-out event to the next, they’ll likely walk right past some of Austin’s approximately 2,000 ho...Read More
In ‘The Atomic Cafe,’ U.S. Cold War Propaganda Comes Out of the Bunkers for the Trump Era
Screening at SXSW on Saturday, the film's Cold War-era footage never feels distant — perhaps because both careless stewardship of the bomb and surreal official propaganda seem to be making a comeback.
When Jayne Loader was a child growing up in 1950s and ’60s Fort Worth, she lived across the street from E.O. “Soapy” Gillam, the “bomb shelter king of N...Read More
‘Fail State’ Delves into the Shadowy World of For-Profit Colleges
The film details how the for-profit college industry began, its rise to power and why legislative attempts to rein it in have had only limited success.
You’ve seen the ads: smiling, fresh-faced young graduates praising schools like DeVry University and Corinthian Colleges for changing their lives. In a 2008 T...Read More
‘Look & See’ Is a Love Letter to Family Farming, Rural America and Wendell Berry
The film turns out to be less about Berry himself and more about the thing that worries him most: the industrialization of American agriculture....Read More
‘Through the Repellent Fence’ Celebrates Art that Transcends Borders
In "Through the Repellent Fence," artists speak passionately of the centuries-old importance of cross-border relationships.
In "Through the Repellent Fence," artists speak passionately of the centuries-old importance of cross-border relationships....Read More
‘Disgraced’ Nails the Selective Amnesia That Follows College Sports Scandals
A new documentary on the 2003 Baylor athletics scandal sheds light on just how fleeting institutional memory can be. ...Read More
At SXSW, ‘The Work’ Builds Case for Prison Program That Breaks Inmates Down
"The Work" raises important questions about masculinity and violence, but the film’s ties to a controversial men’s movement cloud the picture....Read More
In ‘Loving,’ a Valentine to Marriage Equality
Jeff Nichols' new film takes a quiet, deeply personal approach to telling a political story.
Jeff Nichols' new film about the couple behind Loving v. Virginia takes a quiet, deeply personal approach to telling a political story....Read More
‘Hell or High Water,’ a Magnetic, Swift-Moving Tale for Texans
Waco's Taylor Sheridan brings viewers a film equal parts picturesque and picaresque in 'Hell or High Water,' with a soundtrack of Lone Star troubadours....Read More