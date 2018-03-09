Film

 

‘Alt-Right: Age of Rage’ Is a Thoughtful Ode to Anti-Fascism

by | Fri, Mar 9, 2018 at 11:22 CST
At SXSW, a new documentary dissects the ideology of those who battle the alt-right with as much precision as it exposes the hate of Richard Spencer and his ilk.
atomic city, sxsw by

In ‘The Atomic Cafe,’ U.S. Cold War Propaganda Comes Out of the Bunkers for the Trump Era

Screening at SXSW on Saturday, the film's Cold War-era footage never feels distant — perhaps because both careless stewardship of the bomb and surreal official propaganda seem to be making a comeback.
Wed, Mar 7, 2018 |

When Jayne Loader was a child growing up in 1950s and ’60s Fort Worth, she lived across the street from E.O. “Soapy” Gillam, the “bomb shelter king of N...Read More

Top