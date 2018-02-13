Border

 

Breitbart, Trump and Texas GOP Now Silent on Border Patrolman’s Death

by | Tue, Feb 13, 2018 at 13:03 CST
Two federal agencies released information last week suggesting Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez died in a fall. Those who politicized his death are oddly silent now.
by

Fear and Loathing at the San Antonio Border Security Expo

Immigration officials say they no longer “distinguish between border security and interior enforcement” and aim to “push the borders out.”
Thu, Feb 1, 2018 |

If there was an overarching theme at a border security expo in San Antonio Wednesday, it was that the border is in crisis — and the border is everywhere. R...Read More

border, presidio, sasha von oldershausen, essay by

Somewhere It Hides a Well

Learning to look past borderland tropes in Presidio.
Thu, Jan 4, 2018 |

The photograph, taken in 1975, shows a long dirt road receding into blue mountains. A chain-link fence runs along the left side of the road, and on the right, a...Read More

by

A Bridge Over Troubled Water

Problems plague the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry and International Bridge after federal and local governments invested millions in the project.
Tue, Dec 26, 2017 |

In February 2016, Texas’ newest and largest port of entry opened to great fanfare 35 miles east of El Paso. The brand-new, six-lane toll bridge between Guadal...Read More

immigration, ICE, texas by

The Faces of Trump’s Immigration Crackdown in 2017

Since January, federal agents have hunted down immigrants they would have previously ignored, in places they would have previously avoided.
Wed, Dec 20, 2017 |

Five days into his presidency, Donald Trump issued a pair of executive orders that put America’s entire undocumented population on the table for deportation. ...Read More

Top