Border
Breitbart, Trump and Texas GOP Now Silent on Border Patrolman’s Death
At Border Patrol Checkpoints, an Impossible Choice Between Health Care and Deportation
Undocumented parents confined south of inland checkpoints must choose between risking deportation or forgoing treatment for their child.
Undocumented parents confined south of inland checkpoints must choose between risking deportation or forgoing treatment for their child.
Fear and Loathing at the San Antonio Border Security Expo
Immigration officials say they no longer “distinguish between border security and interior enforcement” and aim to “push the borders out.”
Immigration officials say they no longer "distinguish between border security and interior enforcement" and aim to "push the borders out."
Congressman Demands Answers from ICE on ‘Deceptive’ Immigration Raids in Austin
After an Observer report, Austin Democrat Lloyd Doggett is demanding a host of new details from ICE about last February's raids.
After an Observer report, Austin Democrat Lloyd Doggett is demanding a host of new details from ICE about last February's raids.
ICE Arrestó Casi Tres Veces Más Inmigrantes De Lo Reportado Durante las Redadas del Año Pasado en Austin
La agencia declaró en febrero pasado que la operación realizó 51 arrestos, pero información obtenida por el Observer reveló que el número fue de 132.
La agencia declaró en febrero pasado que la operación realizó 51 arrestos, pero información obtenida por el Observer reveló que el número fue de 132.
ICE Arrested Nearly Three Times as Many Immigrants During Last Year’s Austin Raid Than Previously Reported
The agency said last February's operation netted 51 arrests, but an Observer information request revealed the number is 132.
The agency said last February's operation netted 51 arrests, but an Observer information request revealed the number is 132.
Somewhere It Hides a Well
Learning to look past borderland tropes in Presidio.
Learning to look past borderland tropes in Presidio.
Houston Photo Exhibit Documents First Markers of Modern U.S.-Mexico Border
How strange, David Taylor’s camera seems to say, that this haphazard line has survived nearly 170 years as an international border, when so much else around it has changed.
How strange, David Taylor's camera seems to say, that this haphazard line has survived nearly 170 years as an international border, when so much else around it has changed.
A Bridge Over Troubled Water
Problems plague the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry and International Bridge after federal and local governments invested millions in the project.
Problems plague the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry and International Bridge after federal and local governments invested millions in the project.
The Faces of Trump’s Immigration Crackdown in 2017
Since January, federal agents have hunted down immigrants they would have previously ignored, in places they would have previously avoided.
Since January, federal agents have hunted down immigrants they would have previously ignored, in places they would have previously avoided.