Topics
‘Alt-Right: Age of Rage’ Is a Thoughtful Ode to Anti-Fascism
‘Lean on Pete’ Sheds Light on Youth Homelessness, but Not Its Main Character
Featured at SXSW this week, the film magnificently portrays the problems faced by homeless youth — but fails to develop its protagonist in a compelling way.
As attendees of this week’s SXSW festival rush from one sold-out event to the next, they’ll likely walk right past some of Austin’s approximately 2,000 ho...Read More
Boom and Bust in Big Spring
"The Kings of Big Spring" conveys the difficulties and deprivations stared down by the Depression era's 99 percent.
Profundity alert: when a book’s subtitle contains the word “American,” never mind the phrase “American Dream,” you know you’re dealing with an autho...Read More
In ‘The Atomic Cafe,’ U.S. Cold War Propaganda Comes Out of the Bunkers for the Trump Era
Screening at SXSW on Saturday, the film's Cold War-era footage never feels distant — perhaps because both careless stewardship of the bomb and surreal official propaganda seem to be making a comeback.
When Jayne Loader was a child growing up in 1950s and ’60s Fort Worth, she lived across the street from E.O. “Soapy” Gillam, the “bomb shelter king of N...Read More
Inconsistent Showing in Democratic Primary Raises Questions for Beto O’Rourke
O’Rourke, the Democrat running the most high-profile statewide race, is scoring only 61 percent in his primary and has room to work in South and West Texas.
On primary night in 2014, the candidate who headlined the Democratic ticket, Wendy Davis, got some bad news — her token opponent, Ray Madrigal, scored almost ...Read More
Mixed Results for Berniecrats in Texas
It wasn’t a bad thing to be a Berniecrat candidate in the Texas Democratic primaries this year – but it wasn't a great thing, either.
UPDATE: A handful of candidates have been added to the list. It wasn’t a bad thing to be a Berniecrat candidate in the Texas Democratic primaries this year....Read More
An Anti-Incumbent Mood for Democrats
Five House Democrats were either beat or forced into runoffs Tuesday.
A surprising number of incumbent House Democrats lost tonight, or are headed to runoffs. Here’s a run-down of five races where we saw upsets tonight: —Dawnn...Read More
Meet Mary Street Wilson, Underdog of the 2018 Texas Primaries
In a surprising turn of events, the candidate that raised the least amount of money and had the lower profile won the most votes in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 21.
Mary Wilson, a former math teacher running for Congressional District 21, raised a measly $40,000 over the last year. She had a handful of profiles in Science m...Read More
2018 Texas Primaries Live Coverage
Scroll down for the most recent update. 6:00 p.m. – Kicking off the night. With an hour until the polls close and early voting totals are released, we’re hu...Read More
What We’re Watching: Primaries 2018
What We’re Watching in the 2018 Texas Primaries With Democratic turnout crushing early voting records in the 15 biggest counties, jam-packed races for sea...Read More