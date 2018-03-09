Topics

 

‘Alt-Right: Age of Rage’ Is a Thoughtful Ode to Anti-Fascism

by | Fri, Mar 9, 2018 at 11:22 CST
At SXSW, a new documentary dissects the ideology of those who battle the alt-right with as much precision as it exposes the hate of Richard Spencer and his ilk.
water well, fracking, oil by

Boom and Bust in Big Spring

"The Kings of Big Spring" conveys the difficulties and deprivations stared down by the Depression era's 99 percent.
Thu, Mar 8, 2018 |

Profundity alert: when a book’s subtitle contains the word “American,” never mind the phrase “American Dream,” you know you’re dealing with an autho...Read More

atomic city, sxsw by

In ‘The Atomic Cafe,’ U.S. Cold War Propaganda Comes Out of the Bunkers for the Trump Era

Screening at SXSW on Saturday, the film's Cold War-era footage never feels distant — perhaps because both careless stewardship of the bomb and surreal official propaganda seem to be making a comeback.
Wed, Mar 7, 2018 |

When Jayne Loader was a child growing up in 1950s and ’60s Fort Worth, she lived across the street from E.O. “Soapy” Gillam, the “bomb shelter king of N...Read More

by

Mixed Results for Berniecrats in Texas

It wasn’t a bad thing to be a Berniecrat candidate in the Texas Democratic primaries this year – but it wasn't a great thing, either.
Wed, Mar 7, 2018 |

UPDATE: A handful of candidates have been added to the list.  It wasn’t a bad thing to be a Berniecrat candidate in the Texas Democratic primaries this year....Read More

by

An Anti-Incumbent Mood for Democrats

Five House Democrats were either beat or forced into runoffs Tuesday.
Wed, Mar 7, 2018 |

A surprising number of incumbent House Democrats lost tonight, or are headed to runoffs. Here’s a run-down of five races where we saw upsets tonight: —Dawnn...Read More

by

Meet Mary Street Wilson, Underdog of the 2018 Texas Primaries

In a surprising turn of events, the candidate that raised the least amount of money and had the lower profile won the most votes in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 21.
Wed, Mar 7, 2018 |

Mary Wilson, a former math teacher running for Congressional District 21, raised a measly $40,000 over the last year. She had a handful of profiles in Science m...Read More

Top