The Interview
Senfronia Thompson Says #MeToo: Texas Lawmaker on 45 Years of Sexism, Racism at the Capitol
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo on Sanctuary Cities, Police Unions and Tommy Guns
Houston's police chief rose to the top of Texas' largest police force while inserting himself in thorny political debates.
As I enter Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo’s downtown office, he’s just wrapped up a TV interview, and the moment we finish talking, he’ll rush downstair...Read More
Meet Nueces County’s New DA, a Self-Professed ‘Mexican Biker Lawyer Covered in Tattoos’
Mark Gonzalez is listed as a gang member in police databases, has "not guilty" tattooed on his chest and is hoping to bring reform to Corpus Christi.
Early this year, border agents ran a name-check and wound up briefly detaining Mark Gonzalez as he traveled home to Corpus Christi after a vacation in Mexico. T...Read More
The Interview: Texas Republican Party Chair James Dickey
The new chair of the Texas Republican Party is a tea party favorite who won his election by a single vote.
The new chair of the Texas Republican Party is a tea party favorite who won his election by a single vote....Read More
The Interview: Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg
For the first time in nearly four decades, Harris County’s district attorney is a Democrat, and she has high aspirations.
Upon taking office in January, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg cleaned house, replacing dozens of prosecutors hired by her predecessor. Ogg made good on...Read More
The Interview: Joaquin Castro Says Texas Democrats are Poised for a Comeback
A Q&A with Congressman Joaquin Castro on the future of the Democratic Party in Texas, Trump, Ted Cruz and tacos.
A Q&A with Congressman Joaquin Castro on the future of the Democratic Party in Texas, Trump, Ted Cruz and tacos....Read More
The Interview: Beto O’Rourke on Trump, the Border and How to Revive the Democratic Party
The El Paso congressman is a new breed of Texas maverick.
El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke is a new breed of Texas Maverick. ...Read More
The Interview: Tom ‘Smitty’ Smith
After more than three decades championing environmental causes in the Legislature, Tom “Smitty” Smith is hanging up his trademark straw hat.
After more than three decades championing environmental causes in the Legislature, Tom “Smitty” Smith is hanging up his trademark straw hat....Read More
The Interview: Lupe Valdez
Dallas County’s gay Latina sheriff on changing the good ol’ boy system.
The gay Latina sheriff on changing the good ol’ boy system, mental health services in jails and excessive force allegations against her officers....Read More
The Interview: Paul Quinn College’s Michael Sorrell
The president of Paul Quinn College on bringing a historically black institution back from the brink.
The president of Paul Quinn College discusses police violence, student debt and bringing a historically black institution back from the brink....Read More