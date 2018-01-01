Texas Observer Editorial Internships

THE APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR SUMMER 2018 INTERNSHIPS HAS PASSED. CHECK BACK FOR INFORMATION ON FALL 2018 INTERNSHIPS.

To apply: Editorial intern applicants should submit a brief cover letter, resume, and no more than three published clips or other appropriate reporting/writing samples to [email protected]

Three times a year — at the start of fall semester, spring semester, and summer session — the Observer takes on two news interns and one intern concentrating on cultural coverage.

Observer internships may be taken for course credit where so offered. Editorial interns are paid at regular freelance rates for work published in the bimonthly print magazine, and online at texasobserver.org.

We expect and encourage editorial interns to generate as much bylined material as motivation and skill will allow. We ask for a commitment of about 20 hours a week, but we’re reasonably flexible about scheduling the hours.

Successful Observer interns will research, report, and write. They will blog. They will check facts and proof pages. They will attend weekly story meetings and learn how to develop a successful pitch. They will work under the direct mentorship of skilled editors and nationally recognized reporters to produce substantive work for one of the nation’s last bastions of noncommercial, mission-driven journalism and longform narrative.

They will not be asked to make coffee.

The positions have historically proved best suited for journalism-school graduate students, though undergraduates or civilians with substantial writing and reporting chops will be considered. Collegiality and a working sense of humor required.

Website: www.texasobserver.org

Location: 54 Chicon St, Austin TX 78702

The Texas Observer is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, political affiliation, religion, gender, gender identity, gender expression, disability, and/or sexual orientation.