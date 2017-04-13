Tester

by
Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 10:38 am CST

byists and Conservative Jurists in the Shadowy, Byzantine ‘Rule-Making’ Process.” (March/April 2013), a revealing exploration of the workings andpower of the rule-making process; and Michael M. Phillips, a two-time MOLLY Prize finalist, The Wall Street Journal, for “The Lobotomy Files: Forgotten Soldiers; One Doctor’s Legacy; and Family Scars” (December 12-15, 2013), an investigation of how what we now call PTSD was once treated by removing parts of veterans’

byists and Conservative Jurists in the Shadowy, Byzantine ‘Rule-Making’ Process.” (March/April 2013), a revealing exploration of the workings andpower of the rule-making process; and Michael M. Phillips, a two-time MOLLY Prize finalist, The Wall Street Journal, for “The Lobotomy Files: Forgotten Soldiers; One Doctor’s Legacy; and Family Scars” (December 12-15, 2013), an investigation of how what we now call PTSD was once treated by removing parts of veterans’

byists and Conservative Jurists in the Shadowy, Byzantine ‘Rule-Making’ Process.” (March/April 2013), a revealing exploration of the workings andpower of the rule-making process; and Michael M. Phillips, a two-time MOLLY Prize finalist, The Wall Street Journal, for “The Lobotomy Files: Forgotten Soldiers; One Doctor’s Legacy; and Family Scars” (December 12-15, 2013), an investigation of how what we now call PTSD was once treated by removing parts of veterans’

YOU Can Support The Texas Observer Today

Become a Member

and start receiving the magazine

Subscribe

Stay Informed

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Spread the Word

Give a friend a gift subscription

Give a Gift

Jen Reel was an Observer intern before joining the staff in July 2010, first as Web Editor, and most recently as Multimedia Editor.

by
Published Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 10:38 am CST

You May Also Like:

Popular Articles Now:

Top