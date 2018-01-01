2018 Rabble Rouser

Our annual rollicking Rabble Rouser returns! Please join Texas Observer staff, local music faves Shinyribs and Calliope Musicals, and the fine folks at the ABGB for a night of music, fun, pizza, and, of course, beer. This is your chance to support the important independent, investigative reporting we do here at the Observer simply by showing up, drinking some beer, and listening to some great music.

Admission is $30. The first 100 tickets sold include a beer. All tickets come with a free Observer Fight for Truth koozie. We’ll also have cool merchandise and membership packages ready for the taking, plus the return of our Rabble Rouser silent auction.

Join us February 22 at ABGB, 1305 W Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704. Doors are at 7:30pm. Check out our Facebook event page.

Tickets are no longer available to purchase in advance.