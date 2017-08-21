Featured Stories
Fanning The Flames
Out of Reach
Forgotten by East Texas courts, a woman is left in the care of a husband her family says is abusive.
Lining Up a Conviction
A suggestive photo lineup put Juan Balderas on death row. Experts say he may have been wrongfully convicted, but will he get a new trial in time?
Barging In
How a felon with a fake name convinced a federal agency and the Texas General Land Office to fast-track a controversial project in Port Aransas.
Call Them Refugees
As political leaders argue over the crisis at the Texas-Mexico border, local communities and nonprofits carry the weight.
Mine Games
With little more than a promise, the Texas Railroad Commission is trusting a struggling coal industry to pay for the cost of cleaning up old mines.
The Last Days of Tent City
As authorities prepared to evict its residents, a reporter spent six weeks in Dallas’ biggest homeless camp.
Texas Families Talk Back On Trans Discrimination: Kat, Christina and Ryan Smith
"We want her to be just like every other kid."
Texas Families Talk Back On Trans Discrimination: Alex Kinmore and Laurie Johnson
"Where do they think trans people have been going to the bathroom for years?"
