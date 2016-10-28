Homepage Rotator
Call Them Refugees
Unearthing a Lost World
Nearly all of the fossils in this Seymour quarry are Dimetrodon or similar "sail-backed" predators. It's a concentration of flesh eaters unprecedented in
The Truth About How Pregnant Women Are Treated in Texas County Jails
In Texas, 300 to 500 pregnant women are booked into county jails each month, and dozens gave birth while in custody last year. Women report not getting enough f
The Great Mellowing
God, Willie Nelson, and the increasingly thinkable pipe dream of marijuana reform
Thanks to God and Willie Nelson, marijuana reform is an increasingly thinkable pipe dream.
The Fight for Fair Housing
Two lawsuits are dragging Texas—and maybe the whole country—closer to the goal of integrated neighborhoods.
Two lawsuits are dragging Texas—and maybe the whole country—closer to the goal of integrated neighborhoods.
Trailer Park Ploys
How Texas families with nowhere else to go are fighting back against mobile home moguls and their ruthless business model.
The residents of North Lamar Community Mobile Home Park in Austin aren't backing down from an escalating dispute with the new owners of the park, the moguls beh
Minding the Flock
In Granbury, evangelical leaders rally the faithful with talk of Hitler, slavery, sodomy and voter turnout.
On Friday, at the second annual Christian Values Summit, some 200 evangelicals met in the Granbury Resort Conference Center to consider America's precipitous
Back in the Saddle
Can the state’s quintessential car capital be made bike-friendly?
Houston, Texas' quintessential car capital, has never been a bike-friendly city. But a growing number of Houstonians are starting to change that.
Reinventing Texas
History takes the stage in Palo Duro Canyon
Produced annually by the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation, "Texas" is the best-attended outdoor history drama in the nation. Though it debuted 50 years ago,
Graves of Shame
New evidence indicates wrongdoing in the handling of migrant remains in Brooks County.
A year ago, a Texas Rangers inquiry found "no evidence" of wrongdoing in the botched handling of migrant remains in Brooks County. New evidence indicates ra