Elections 2018

Inconsistent Showing in Democratic Primary Raises Questions for Beto O’Rourke

by | Wed, Mar 7, 2018 at 1:47 CST
O’Rourke, the Democrat running the most high-profile statewide race, is scoring only 61 percent in his primary and has room to work in South and West Texas.
Mixed Results for Berniecrats in Texas

It wasn’t a bad thing to be a Berniecrat candidate in the Texas Democratic primaries this year – but it wasn't a great thing, either.
Wed, Mar 7, 2018 |

An Anti-Incumbent Mood for Democrats

Five House Democrats were either beat or forced into runoffs Tuesday.
Wed, Mar 7, 2018 |

Meet Mary Street Wilson, Underdog of the 2018 Texas Primaries

In a surprising turn of events, the candidate that raised the least amount of money and had the lower profile won the most votes in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 21.
Wed, Mar 7, 2018 |

A ‘Blue Wave’ Without Much Green

Texas Democrats may miss out on a progressive movement sweeping the country if they don’t find money to fuel their campaigns.
Fri, Mar 2, 2018 |

