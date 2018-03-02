Civil Rights

 

San Antonio, Dallas Primaries Could Usher in Prosecutors Who Promise a More Equal Criminal Justice System

by | Fri, Mar 2, 2018 at 12:32 CST
Reformers have targeted Texas primary races where candidates promise bail reform and jail diversion.
A Prison By Any Other Name

How Texas created a new for-profit lock-up, which it really doesn't want you to call a "prison."
Mon, Feb 12, 2018 |

Youth in the Texas Juvenile Justice Department's Phoenix Program by

Problems Hide in Plain Sight at Texas’ Youth Lockups

Critics say Texas’ five remaining juvenile prisons not only fail to rehabilitate young people but “actually make them worse.”
Wed, Jan 3, 2018 |

